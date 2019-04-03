West end shooting sends two victims to hospital

An early-evening shooting in North York has left two men in hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police were called to an apartment complex on Clearview Heights near Black Creek Drive just before 8 p.m. following reports of shots being fired.

Police say one person was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A short while later a second victim walked into a hospital suffering from injuries believed to be from the same shooting.

No suspect information has been released at this time.