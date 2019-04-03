Loading articles...

West end shooting sends two victims to hospital

Last Updated Apr 3, 2019 at 9:04 pm EDT

Police responded to reports of shots being fired at an apartment complex on Clearview Heights in the Black Creek Drive area. CITYNEWS/George Joseph

An early-evening shooting in North York has left two men in hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police were called to an apartment complex on Clearview Heights near Black Creek Drive just before 8 p.m. following reports of shots being fired.

Police say one person was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A short while later a second victim walked into a hospital suffering from injuries believed to be from the same shooting.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Bumira Ishak

A new law should be implemented to incriminate POSSESSION of any type of weapons (even taser) with death penalty for possession only, regardless wether the gun has been used in a crime or not.

April 03, 2019 at 9:12 pm