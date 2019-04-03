Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
University of Alaska president to recommend closing school
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 3, 2019 12:33 am EDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The University of Alaska president will recommend that the University of Alaska Anchorage close its School of Education.
Alaska Public Media reported Monday that President Jim Johnsen plans to make the recommendation to the university’s board of regents April 8 in order to close the school by July 2020.
University officials say they were informed in January that the Anchorage education department lost national accreditation for its initial licensure programs from the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation for failing in four of five assessment categories.
Officials say the accreditation loss was due to a lack of data on student progress.
Officials say that after Sept. 1, Anchorage students would need to take courses through the University of Alaska Fairbanks or University of Alaska Southeast.
___
Information from: KSKA-FM, http://www.kska.org
The Associated Press
