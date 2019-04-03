Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Student was bullied before taking his own life, mother says
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 3, 2019 8:02 pm EDT
DENVER — The mother of a suburban Denver high school student says he was bullied before he took his own life.
The Denver Post reported Wednesday that Greenwood Village police are investigating the February death of 15-year-old Jack Padilla, a freshman at Cherry Creek High School.
The student’s mother, Jeanine Padilla, says the family learned after his death that other students bullied him on social media and at school. She says they encouraged him to kill himself and threatened to bring a gun to campus to shoot him.
The Cherry Creek School District says students didn’t report any bullying until after the death.
Two Cherry Creek High School students have taken their own lives this semester. The school cancelled instruction last week and used class time on Friday to counsel students.
Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com