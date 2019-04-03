Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Second suspect arrested in armed Markham kidnapping
by News Staff
Posted Apr 3, 2019 8:59 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 3, 2019 at 9:07 am EDT
York police believe Wanzhen Lu, 22, was kidnapped from a parking garage at 15 Water Walk Drive in Markham on March 23, 2019. YORK REGIONAL POLICE/Handout
A second suspect is now in custody in connection to the kidnapping of Wanzhen Lu in Markham.
York regional police say a 33-year-old man was arrested at a residence in Brampton on Tuesday while officers were executing a search warrant.
The suspect’s name will be released once he has appeared in court later Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Abdullahi Adan, 37, of Toronto, (pictured below)
turned himself in to police and is facing several charges, including kidnapping and forcible confinement.
Two suspects remain at large.
Police say Lu was taken from his condo building’s parking garage last Saturday night by three men armed with tasers. A fourth man stayed in the getaway vehicle. He was
found on Tuesday by a homeowner in Gravenhurst with minor injuries.
Lu has since returned to Markham and been reunited with his family who flew to Canada from China.
More to come
