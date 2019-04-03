Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Protesters vow to fight Quebec government's religious symbols ban
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 3, 2019 10:42 am EDT
People hold up signs opposing the Quebec government's newly-tabled Bill 21 during a protest in Montreal, Wednesday, April 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
MONTREAL — Teachers and community members linked hands outside a Montreal high school this morning as about 150 people formed a human chain to protest the Quebec government’s secularism bill.
Many in the crowd donned kippas or hijabs in solidarity with those who could be locked out of the public service under the Coalition Avenir Quebec government’s legislation to ban the wearing of religious symbols by state employees in positions of authority.
English teacher Farhana Begum says some of her students wear religious symbols, and she doesn’t want them to be told they can’t become a teacher, judge or police officer.
She says it’s ridiculous to think that teachers who display their religion are less able to do their jobs or would try to convert their students to their beliefs.
The Quebec government argues the bill is reasonable and aligns with the values of Quebecers, but opponents have denounced it as discriminatory.
They say it unfairly targets religious minorities and especially Muslim women, since teachers who wear the hijab are among those who stand to be affected if the bill becomes law.