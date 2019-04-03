Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Police arrest man accused in machete deaths of wife, child
MIAMI — Law enforcement authorities have captured a man they say used a machete to kill his wife and daughter.
Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt said a fire rescue crew spotted 57-year-old Noel Chambers Tuesday night and called police, who took him into custody.
Police had searched for Chambers since Saturday when they found the bodies of 48-year-old Lorrice Harris and 10-year-old Shayla. Another daughter, 29-year-old Shanalee Chambers, was critically injured.
The Miami Herald reports that Harris’ family spoke to the media on Monday to help police find Chambers. Daughter Ashley Anderson called her father a “monster.”
Ernie Saunders said his sister had asked for a divorce before she was killed.
Chambers is charged with two counts of first-degree murder. A lawyer wasn’t listed on jail records.
The Associated Press
