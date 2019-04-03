Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
New Zealand mosque shooter to face 50 murder charges
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 3, 2019 11:45 pm EDT
This image taken from the alleged shooter's video, which was filmed Friday, March 15, 2019, shows him as he drives and he looks over to three guns on the passenger side of his vehicle in New Zealand. A witness says many people have been killed in a mass shooting at a mosque in the New Zealand city of Christchurch. Police have not described the scale of the shooting but urged people to stay indoors. (AP Photo)
Police say the man accused of the Christchurch mosque attacks will face 50 murder charges and 39 attempted murder charges when he makes a court appearance on Friday.
Australian Brenton Harrison Tarrant had been charged with one count of murder after his arrest the day of the March 15 massacre.
Fifty people were killed in the two mosques and dozens of others were shot and wounded.
Tarrant won’t be required to enter a plea on Friday. He’s expected to appear via video link although media photographs and reporting on the proceedings will be limited by New Zealand law.
New Zealand tightly restricts what can be reported about upcoming court cases to avoid tainting the views of potential jurors.
The judge says the brief hearing will mainly be about Tarrant’s legal representation. He has said he wants to represent himself.