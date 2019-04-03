New Generation Photography Award honours three young Canadian artists

TORONTO — Three young Canadians have won this year’s New Generation Photography Award.

Luther Konadu of Winnipeg, Ethan Murphy of Toronto, and Zinnia Naqvi of Montreal took the prize on Wednesday.

Each receives $10,000 and the opportunity to be featured in two group exhibitions in Toronto and Ottawa.

They’ll also be included in educational programming and present artist talks in September at the National Gallery of Canada.

The Canadian Photography Institute of the National Gallery of Canada and Scotiabank hand out the award, which was established last year.

The prize honours Canadians aged 30 and under who work in lens-based art, with the aim of elevating their careers.

Contenders must be exhibited artists and a Canadian citizen or permanent resident.

The winners were selected from a long list by a jury comprising of Canadian and international photography experts, artists, and leaders in the community.

Konadu is a writer and artist of Ghanaian descent, Murphy was born and raised in St. John’s and is currently finishing his BFA at Ryerson University in Toronto, and Naqvi is a visual artist based in Toronto and Montreal.

The Canadian Press