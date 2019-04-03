Doctors, health care workers call for stronger gun laws in National Day of Action

Doctors and health care workers in Toronto are taking part in a National Day of Action calling for stricter gun laws.

Organizers say they want the federal government to pass Bill C-71, which would amend firearm regulations and see the implementation of a handgun and assault weapons ban.

They say guns represent a growing public health threat and that these measures are necessary to make a dent in the growing number of shootings happening across the country.

Statistics Canada found a 42 per cent increase in firearm-related violent crime since 2013.

Rallies will take place in most major cities across Canada including Montreal, Calgary, Vancouver and Halifax.

In Toronto, the rally will begin at noon outside the United Church on Queen Street East and Bond Street.