Murder charge dropped against ex-deputy in deadly fight
by Juan A. Lozano, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 3, 2019 4:55 pm EDT
HOUSTON — Prosecutors are dropping a murder charge against a former deputy who had been accused along with her husband in the strangulation death of a man they confronted outside a Houston-area restaurant.
The Harris County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that after reviewing all the evidence in the case, prosecutors could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Chauna Thompson had committed a crime.
Chauna Thompson and her husband, Terry, were both indicted for murder in the May 2017 death of 24-year-old John Hernandez.
A jury in November sentenced Terry Thompson to 25 years in prison.
The incident began after Terry Thompson confronted Hernandez about urinating in the parking lot of a Denny’s. Chauna Thompson, who was off-duty, arrived later and helped subdue Hernandez.
Prosecutors said at trial that Terry Thompson kept Hernandez in a chokehold even after he stopped resisting.