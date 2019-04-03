Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (16,279.86, up 15.99 points).

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Industrials. Up seven cents, or 2.59 per cent, to $2.77 on 11.7 million shares.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Energy. Down 45 cents, or 4.69 per cent, to $9.15 on 11.7 million shares.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Health care. Down 16 cents, or 1.32 per cent, to $11.93 on 7.2 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financials. Up 19 cents, or 0.82 per cent, to $23.44 on 6.3 million shares.

GeneNews Ltd. (TSX:GEN). Health care. Down 1.5 cents, or 8.57 per cent, to 16 cents on 5.4 million shares.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX:CPG). Energy. Down 15 cents, or 3.56 per cent, to $4.06 on 5.3 million shares.

Companies reporting:

Hudson’s Bay Co. (TSX:HBC). Up 44 cents, or 5.8 per cent to $7.98. A shift to lower-priced merchandise across the Hudson’s Bay retail chain last year was a fixable mistake that resulted in disappointing revenue levels in the fourth quarter, its CEO told analysts Wednesday. Helena Foulkes said revenue from Hudson’s Bay stores was disappointing due to the adoption of lower-priced merchandise to attract Sears Canada customers that went too far. HBC’s fourth-quarter revenue from continuing operations fell by $167 million to $2.89 billion, but it reported 41 cents per share of normalized net income from continuing operations for the quarter.

Roots Corp. (TSX:ROOT). Down 20 cents, or 4.5 per cent to $4.22. Clothing retailer Roots Corp. topped expectations as its fourth-quarter revenue grew compared with a year ago and it earned a profit of $18.3 million. Sales totalled $130.8 million, up from $130.0 million in the fourth quarter of its 2017 financial year, which included an extra week. Its profit for the quarter ended Feb. 2 amounted to 43 cents per share, down from $20.9 million or 50 cents per share in the same quarter a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, Roots says it earned 53 cents per share, down from 59 cents per share. For the full year, its profits dropped to $11.4 million from $17.5 million on $329 million in revenues.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSX:GWO). Up 13 cents to $32.80. Great-West Lifeco is consolidating its three Canadian life insurance companies — Great-West Life Assurance Co., London Life Insurance Co. and the Canada Life Assurance Co. — under the single Canada Life banner. Great-West says its businesses in the U.S. and in Europe are not affected by this change. The company says the move will unite more than 11,000 employees across Canada but no jobs are to be cut as a result of this announcement. Great-West is a member of the Power Financial Corp. group of companies.

