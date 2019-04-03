Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
More racist graffiti found on Democratic office in Oklahoma
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 3, 2019 12:30 pm EDT
NORMAN, Okla. — Police in Oklahoma are investigating after racist, anti-gay and anti-Semitic remarks were found spray-painted on a second Democratic Party office as well as a nearby school and arts centre.
Norman police spokeswoman Sarah Jensen says the vandalism was discovered early Wednesday on the windows and sidewalk outside the Cleveland County Democratic Party headquarters, the Firehouse Art Center and McKinley Elementary School.
Similar epithets were spray-painted last week on the front door, walkway and other areas outside the state Democratic Party headquarters in Oklahoma City and the Oklahoma City office of the Chickasaw Nation.
Jensen says Norman and Oklahoma City police are working together.
Cleveland County Democratic chair Krystal Golding-Ross says the black-and-red graffiti found Wednesday in Norman is “atrocious” and “not in alignment with our values.”