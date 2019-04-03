Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Man accused of driving car that hit 9-year-old girl arrested
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 3, 2019 9:22 am EDT
LITHONIA, Ga. — Police have arrested a man they say was driving the car that hit and seriously injured a 9-year-old girl playing in her front yard in suburban Atlanta.
News outlets report that 28-year-old Gabriel Jabri Fordham surrendered to police Tuesday evening. Fordham faces charges including hit and run and serious injury by vehicle, in the crash Friday that left LaDerihanna Holmes with a fractured skull and broken pelvis.
But Fordham’s attorney Ryan Williams told WSB-TV his client was trying to fight off a carjacker when the crash happened. Williams said Fordham and his girlfriend, who owns the car, contacted police the day of the crash and had been working to negotiate a surrender.
Dramatic security camera video shows the car careening across the front yard in Lithonia and hitting the girl.
The Associated Press
