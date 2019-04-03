Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Lufthansa Technik to add up to 50 jobs in Montreal by the end of 2021
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 3, 2019 2:06 pm EDT
MONTREAL — Lufthansa Technik AG says it will create up to 50 jobs over the next three years as it works to expand its aircraft engine maintenance and repair operations in Montreal.
The company says it is aiming to triple the local capacity for its mobile engine services offerings and plans to create 50 new jobs in the Montreal area by the end of 2021.
The mobile engine services business includes on-wing and on-site services performed at an airline customer’s location and work in specialized engine shops.
Lufthansa Technik has four mobile engine services repair stations around the world.
In addition to Montreal, they are located in Tulsa, Okla., Frankfurt, Germany, and Shenzhen, China.
Lufthansa Technik has more than 25,000 employees as one of the leading providers of technical aircraft services in the world.
The Canadian Press
