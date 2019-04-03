Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Immigrant agents arrest 280 at Texas tech repair company
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 3, 2019 10:14 pm EDT
DALLAS — Immigration agents have arrested nearly 300 people at a North Texas technology company in what authorities say is one of the largest enforcement actions of its kind in a decade.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says federal agents arrested 280 workers Wednesday at CVE Technology Group in Allen, a city about 15 miles (24 kilometres) northeast of Dallas.
The federal agency says the technology repair company employees were working in the United States illegally, but did not release details of who was detained.
ICE says it began auditing the employment document of workers at CVE Technology after receiving tips that the business was knowingly hiring people not authorized to work in the country.
CVE employee Yessenia Ponce described the raid as “crazy” to KERA News , and said people were screaming.
The Associated Press
