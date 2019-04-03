Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
House committee seeks interview with key inaugural planner
by Jim Mustian, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 3, 2019 7:38 pm EDT
NEW YORK — The House Intelligence Committee wants to interview a key planner of President Donald Trump’s inauguration, a person familiar with the request tells The Associated Press.
That’s according to a letter the inaugural committee received this week from an attorney for Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a New York event planner and former adviser to first lady Melania Trump.
The house committee’s request was described to The AP by a person with knowledge of the letter who wasn’t authorized to disclose its contents and spoke on condition of anonymity.
The letter also revealed Wolkoff was subpoenaed to testify in early October before a federal grand jury in Manhattan.
Federal prosecutors are investigating the inaugural committee’s spending, including whether foreigners illegally contributed to the inaugural events.
Calls to Wolkoff’s residence seeking comment rang unanswered.
___
This story has been corrected to show the proper first name spelling of Melania, not Melanie.
Jim Mustian, The Associated Press
