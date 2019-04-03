Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Handgun handled by teen discharges; bullet strikes friend
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 3, 2019 6:14 pm EDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — An Anchorage teenager suffered a gunshot wound to the head when a gun discharged as it was being handled by a second teen.
The injured teen was transported by medics to a hospital. Anchorage police say the wound was not life-threatening.
The accident occurred just before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at a home in southeast Anchorage.
Police say a teenage boy and three friends were inside and the resident teen retrieved a revolver. As he manipulated the handgun, it fired.
The teens immediately called 911 and rendered aid to the injured teen.
The other three teens were transported to the Anchorage Police Department for questioning by detectives.
No one else was at home when the teen was shot.
The Associated Press
