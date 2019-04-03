Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Guatemalan anti-corruption prosecutor fears for his life
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 3, 2019 9:53 pm EDT
Juan Francisco Sandoval, Guatemala's lead prosecutor against impunity, poses for a photo during an interview in Guatemala City, Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Sandoval said President Jimmy Morales' government has done everything possible to block his investigations into high-level corruption, including of the president himself. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
GUATEMALA CITY — Guatemala’s lead prosecutor against impunity who helped put three former presidents and a raft of other officials behind bars says current President Jimmy Morales has made the country’s fight against corruption a joke and he fears for his safety.
Juan Francisco Sandoval says the office he leads has only a fraction of the investigative power it once had. In an interview with The Associated Press, Sandoval said Wednesday that Morales’ government has done everything to block his investigations into high-level corruption, including of the president himself.
Sandoval worked under internationally praised chief prosecutor Thelma Aldana until last May. Aldana now seeks the presidency and was replaced by a new chief prosecutor chosen by Morales.
Sandoval says he hopes to present at least five high-impact cases by September.