Ex-trucking company CFO charged in $245 million stock scheme
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 3, 2019 8:04 pm EDT
MILWAUKEE — The fired chief financial officer of a former Wisconsin-based trucking company is charged as part of the ongoing federal probe into what authorities say was a complex $245 million stock scam.
The Journal Sentinel reports 60-year-old Peter Armbruster of Milwaukee turned himself in Tuesday, a day after a 19-count superseding indictment against him and two former Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. controllers was unsealed.
The two other men, Bret Naggs and Mark Wogsland, were arrested in their suburban Milwaukee homes last summer after they were indicted.
Andrew DeVooght, Armbruster’s attorney, says his client “is not guilty of any of the allegations in the indictment and he looks forward to the opportunity to prove his innocence.”
Attorneys for Naggs and Wogsland did not return calls to the newspaper for comment.
