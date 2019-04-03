Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Doctors group plans national 'day of action' to combat gun violence
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 3, 2019 10:59 am EDT
A group representing doctors and other health-care workers in favour of stronger gun laws is planning a series of rallies in cities across the country today.
Canadian Doctors for Protection from Guns is planning events in Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Ottawa and St. John’s, as well as discussion forums and information sessions in other cities as part of a national day of action.
The group has said it considers gun control a public health issue, and that physicians have a duty to speak out on issues that affect people’s safety.
Participants are calling on the federal government to pass its gun control legislation, Bill C-71, which is currently before the Senate.
The group also wants to see a national ban on private ownership of handguns and assault rifles — something Bill C-71 does not include.
The Senate committee on national security and defence is holding its final day of testimony on the legislation today.