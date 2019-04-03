Del Duca set to launch Ontario Liberal leadership bid: report

A former Wynne Liberal cabinet minister is reportedly set to launch a leadership bid on Wednesday.

According to the Toronto Star, Steven Del Duca will announce his plan to take over the leader’s seat with an ambitious plan to run at least 30 candidates under the age of 30.

He is also expected to commit to running at least 50 per cent female candidates in 2022.

The former transportation minister lost his Vaughan riding in last spring’s election.

A date for a leadership convention has not yet been set but several other Liberals appear to be testing the waters, including MPP Michael Coteau and MPP Mitzie Hunter.