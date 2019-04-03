Loading articles...

Celine Dion announces Courage World Tour, new album in 2019

Celine Dion announces Courage World Tour, set to kick-off on September 18, 2019, during a special live event at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES — Celine Dion is ending her Las Vegas residency soon, but the superstar singer will keep herself busy by releasing new music and embarking on a new world tour later this year.

Dion told a packed venue Wednesday that she will kick off her Courage World Tour in North America. The Canadian singer says she is expecting to release “Courage,” her 12th studio album, in November.

Dion performed a few songs including “I’m Alive” and “My Heart Will Go On” after making the announcement at the The Theatre at Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles.

The singer says she felt motivated recently to get back on the road and create new music for the first time since the death of her husband-manager René Angélil in 2016.

Jonathan Landrum Jr., The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.