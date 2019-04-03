Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Biden: I'll be more mindful of 'respecting personal space'
by Thomas Beaumont, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 3, 2019 3:25 pm EDT
Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the Biden Courage Awards Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Former Vice-President Joe Biden is acknowledging his past behaviour with women has made some people uncomfortable following complaints over the past week that he touched some without their consent.
In a video posted Wednesday on Twitter, Biden says, “Social norms have begun to change, they’ve shifted. And the boundaries of protecting personal space have been reset.”
Biden also said, “I will be more mindful about respecting personal space in the future.”
These are Biden’s first public remarks since former Nevada politician Lucy Flores wrote in New York Magazine on Friday that Biden approached her from behind and kissed the back of her head in 2014.
Since then, another woman has said Biden grabbed her face when he was thanking congressional staff at a 2009 event.
Biden is considering a 2020 Democratic presidential bid.
Thomas Beaumont, The Associated Press
