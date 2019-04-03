Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Angelina Jolie not ruling out public office in her future
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 3, 2019 9:23 am EDT
FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2019 file photo, Angelina Jolie holds a news conference at Kutupalong refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. Jolie is not ruling out running for public office. The 43-year-old actress and U.N. special envoy tells People magazine "never say never!" However, Jolie says she's "looking to others for leadership." In her role with the U.N.'s High Commission for Refugees, Jolie recently urged nations to deploy more women peacekeepers in order to prevent sexual violence against refugees. Jolie says "we have to change laws that treat women as second-class citizens." (AP Photo, File)
LOS ANGELES — Angelina Jolie is not ruling out running for public office.
The 43-year-old actress and U.N. special envoy tells People magazine “never say never!” However, Jolie says she’s “looking to others for leadership.”
In her role with the U.N.’s High Commission for Refugees, Jolie recently urged nations to deploy more women peacekeepers in order to prevent sexual violence against refugees. Jolie says “we have to change laws that treat women as second-class citizens.”
Since breaking up with Brad Pitt more than two years ago, Jolie is focused on their six children and her work. Her oldest, Maddox, enters college in the fall.
She wrapped up her first starring movie role in four years in “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.” It’s due out in October.
The interview appears in People’s April 15 issue.
The Associated Press
