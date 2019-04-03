All workers 'accounted for' after tower collapse in Sarnia: Imperial Oil

SARNIA, Ont. — Imperial Oil says “all workers have been accounted for” after a tower collapsed at its facility in Sarnia, Ont., Tuesday night.

In a post on its Facebook page, the company says the tower was out of service at the time of the incident, as it was being prepared for maintenance.

It says people in the community may notice increased “flaring” as part of the emergency response process.

Sarnia police say they’re monitoring the situation along with officials from the Aamjiwnaang First Nation.

They say a section of Vidal Street South, a main artery in the city’s Chemical Valley area, will remain closed until engineers can determine it’s safe to reopen.

Imperial Oil says its Sarnia operation employs approximately 800 people between its oil refinery, chemical plant and research centre.

The Canadian Press