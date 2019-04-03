2 suspects in German train attack case extradited to Austria

PRAGUE, Czech Republic — Czech police say they have extradited to Austria two suspects who allegedly formed a terror cell with a man detained by Austrian authorities over unsuccessful attacks on trains in Germany.

They said Wednesday that the two Iraqi citizens, a 30-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman, were escorted to the Austrian border Tuesday and handed over to Austrian officers. They pleaded not guilty but agreed to be extradited.

They were arrested at Austria’s request last week at after arriving at Prague’s international airport.

The first suspect, a 42-year-old Iraqi, was arrested in Vienna on March 25. He’s suspected of carrying out two attacks late last year, including one in which a high-speed train hit a steel cable stretched over tracks between Nuremberg and Munich. Nobody was hurt.

