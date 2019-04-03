Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
2 suspects in German train attack case extradited to Austria
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 3, 2019 8:58 am EDT
Iraqi Ammar Raheem Mahmod Mahmod, right, suspected of terrorism is escorted at the Municipal Court in Prague, Friday, March 29, 2019. The court ruled that Iraqi terror suspects Amar Rahim Mahmoud Mahmoud and Riyam Shukri Sali Badri, who were arrested at Prague airport on Wednesday, be remanded in custody, and both agreed with the extradition to Austria, Prague Municipal State Attorney's Office spokesman said today. (Vit Simanek/CTK via AP)
PRAGUE, Czech Republic — Czech police say they have extradited to Austria two suspects who allegedly formed a terror cell with a man detained by Austrian authorities over unsuccessful attacks on trains in Germany.
They said Wednesday that the two Iraqi citizens, a 30-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman, were escorted to the Austrian border Tuesday and handed over to Austrian officers. They pleaded not guilty but agreed to be extradited.
They were arrested at Austria’s request last week at after arriving at Prague’s international airport.
The first suspect, a 42-year-old Iraqi, was arrested in Vienna on March 25. He’s suspected of carrying out two attacks late last year, including one in which a high-speed train hit a steel cable stretched over tracks between Nuremberg and Munich. Nobody was hurt.
The Associated Press
