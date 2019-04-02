Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Workers help Nepal storm displaced with food, shelter
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 2, 2019 1:02 am EDT
Damaged residential structures are seen after a rainstorm in Bara district in Birgunj, 136 kilometers (85 miles) from Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, April 1, 2019. Villagers who survived a powerful rainstorm that killed at least 28 people and injured hundreds in southern Nepal searched for food and shelter Monday as rescuers struggled to reach remote areas. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)
PARWANIPUR, Nepal — Government workers and private volunteers are providing food, tents and clothing to the thousands of people in southern Nepal who lost their homes and belongings in a weekend storm.
Police officers and soldiers were helping dig through debris Tuesday to help the victims salvage what was left of their belongings and the victims were asking the government for help to rebuild their homes and farms.
The Sunday night wind and rain storm left 28 people dead and hundreds injured. Police said most of the deaths were caused by collapsing walls and falling bricks in homes and toppled trees and electrical poles.
The area is about 120 kilometres (75 miles) south of the capital, Kathmandu.