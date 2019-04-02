Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
WHO says Ebola cases rising in eastern Congo after violence
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 2, 2019 11:29 am EDT
GENEVA — The World Health Organization says Ebola is on the rise in eastern Congo following a series of attacks on health facilities.
WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier says the past two weeks have seen a record number of new cases in this outbreak.
The violence hampered vaccination efforts and safe burials, so more people were exposed to the deadly virus during that period. Dozens of armed groups operate in the region.
Lindmeier says a total of 73 new cases were reported last week, compared to 57 the week before.
WHO says new cases in this outbreak are now occurring in far fewer geographic areas, however.
There have been 1,089 confirmed and probable cases since this outbreak was declared in August, including 679 deaths.
