Vanderbilt University chancellor to resign in August
by Jonathan Mattise, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 2, 2019 11:25 am EDT
NASHVILLE — Citing health challenges, Vanderbilt University Chancellor Nicholas Zeppos has announced plans to resign on Aug. 15 after more than a decade in the role.
Zeppos announced Tuesday he plans to take a yearlong sabbatical before he returns to Vanderbilt as a law professor.
Zeppos replaced former chancellor Gordon Gee as the private Nashville university’s interim leader in 2007 and was appointed chancellor in 2008.
Zeppos, a legal scholar from Milwaukee, had served as the university’s chief academic officer since 2002. He joined the Vanderbilt faculty in 1987 as an assistant law professor.
Provost Susan Wente will begin serving as interim chancellor on Aug. 15. Vanderbilt Board of Trust Chairman Bruce Evans will lead a search for Zeppos’ permanent successor.
Jonathan Mattise, The Associated Press
