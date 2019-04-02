Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
US blames Iran's government for devastating flood damage
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 2, 2019 11:37 am EDT
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is blaming the Iranian government for damage from devastating floods that have killed at least 50 people.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says Tehran’s “mismanagement” of urban planning and emergency preparedness led to the disaster. He’s rejecting allegations from Iran’s foreign minister that U.S. sanctions against Iran are to blame.
Pompeo says the U.S. is sympathetic to the victims and is willing to provide assistance for flood relief efforts but only through the International Red Cross and Red Crescent societies.
Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif late Monday said U.S. sanctions have prevented Tehran from getting badly needed equipment, including relief helicopters.
Iran has seen a decades-long drought but the latest flooding is also blamed on disregard for safety measures and construction near rivers.