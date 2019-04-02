Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Teen sets record as youngest around-the-world solo pilot
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 2, 2019 4:38 am EDT
MONROE, La. — It’s now official: A Louisiana teenager is the youngest pilot to fly solo around the world.
Look up “Mason Andrews” at www.guinnessworldrecords.com, and there he is: “Youngest person to circumnavigate by aircraft, solo.”
The Monroe resident was 18 years and 163 days old when he landed his Piper PA-32 Lance in Monroe on Oct. 6. The previous record-holder, Lachlan Smart of Queensland, Australia, was 71 days older.
Andrews’ trip took 180 flight hours over 76 days, including nearly three weeks stuck in the Philippines by typhoons.
The News-Star reports that Andrews’ family learned during the weekend that his record had been certified.
Andrews tells KNOE-TV he’s aiming at another record. He won’t say what it is, but says it could be the biggest aviation achievement in a decade.
