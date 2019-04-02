Loading articles...

Strong quake hits Alaska's remote Aleutians

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A strong earthquake has struck a remote section of Alaska’s western Aleutian Islands, but seismologists say it didn’t generate a tsunami.

The Alaska Earthquake Center says the 6.5 magnitude quake occurred at 1:36 p.m. Tuesday. It was centred about 55 miles (89 kilometres) northwest of Amchitka, in the Rat Islands.

Seismologist Natalia Rupert says there are no immediate reports the quake was felt.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.