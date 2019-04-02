Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Second ex-aide to former Texas congressman gets prison term
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 2, 2019 5:08 pm EDT
HOUSTON — A second ex-aide to disgraced former Texas Congressman Steve Stockman is following his boss to prison over a scam to spend charitable donations on personal and campaign costs.
Federal prosecutors in Houston say Jason Posey of Tupelo, Mississippi, was sentenced Tuesday to 18 months and ordered to repay more than $720,000.
Posey in 2017 pleaded guilty to mail fraud, wire fraud and money laundering for helping the GOP lawmaker scheme to misuse charitable funds.
Stockman, who’s from the Houston area, was convicted on 23 counts including fraud, conspiracy and money laundering. He was sentenced in November to 10 years in prison and ordered to repay $1 million.
Another ex-assistant, Thomas Dodd of Houston, was sentenced last year to 18 months in prison on fraud-related conspiracy convictions. Dodd must repay $800,000.
The Associated Press
