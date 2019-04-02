Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Police: Mom with gun ends abduction attempt in West Virginia
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 2, 2019 9:31 am EDT
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. — Police in West Virginia say a man was trying to abduct a child at a mall when the mother stopped him by pulling out a gun.
News outlets report 54-year-old Mohamed Fathy Hussein Zayan of Alexandria, Egypt, was arraigned Monday night in Cabell County Magistrate Court on a felony charge of attempted abduction.
According to a criminal complaint, a woman was shopping with her 5-year-old daughter at the Huntington Mall in Barboursville when a man grabbed the girl by the hair and tried to pull her away. Police say the mother pulled out a gun and told the suspect to let go of the child. The man released the child and was later detained by mall security and Barboursville police near a food court.
Zayan was being jailed on $200,000 cash bond. Jail records didn’t indicate whether he has an attorney.
The Associated Press
