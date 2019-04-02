Loading articles...

Police investigate after car found submerged in Humber River

Last Updated Apr 2, 2019 at 3:34 pm EDT

Emergency crews investigate after a car was found submerged in the Humber River on April, 4, 2019. Hugues Cormier/CITYNEWS

The Toronto Police Marine Unit is investigating after a car was found almost fully submerged in the Humber River.

Kayakers noticed the vehicle, which was about 15 metres from shore, at around 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon in the Riverwood Parkway and Humber Valley Road area.

Toronto Fire tweeted that they were able to search the vehicle and found no occupants inside.

The investigation is ongoing.

 

