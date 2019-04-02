Loading articles...

(Online out)

30 industrials 26159.58 down 98.84 or -0.38 per cent

20 transportation 10628.49 down 15.16 or -0.14 per cent

15 utilities 772.69 down 1.76 or -0.23 per cent

65 stocks 8678.47 down 25.34 or -0.29 per cent

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.