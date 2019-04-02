Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
NYC congestion toll supporters cite benefits in other cities
by Deepti Hajela, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 2, 2019 5:23 pm EDT
NEW YORK — A congestion toll that would charge drivers to enter New York City’s central business district is a first for an American city.
State legislators included it in the New York state budget that was approved Monday. Proponents pointed to the effects of similar fees in cities such as London, Singapore and Stockholm. The system is supposed to cut traffic, generate money for public transit and improve air quality.
The budget is only the initial step.
A six-member panel will now be convened to come up with recommendations for specific toll amounts, as well as any exemptions or credits for drivers who already pay a toll of some kind to enter Manhattan or low-income motorists.
The earliest the tolls could begin is Dec. 31, 2020.
