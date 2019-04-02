Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
North Carolina charter school to allow belted shorts, pants
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 2, 2019 5:19 pm EDT
RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina charter school that required girls to wear skirts has revised the policy after a federal judge ruled it amounted to unconstitutional sex discrimination.
Charter Day School officials sent a letter Tuesday telling parents it would add belted shorts and pants in the appropriate school colour as alternatives to the girls’ current uniform options of skorts, jumpers, and skirts.
The new options take effect with the announcement.
The school in Leland said it wanted to avoid diversions as litigation over the clothing policy continues.
The kindergarten through eighth-grade school is about 10 miles (16 kilometres) west of Wilmington.
U.S. District Judge Malcolm Howard ruled last Thursday that the school can’t enforce the skirts-only rule as part of its dress code that punishes violations with suspensions and even expulsion.