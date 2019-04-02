National Women’s Hockey League expanding to Toronto, Montreal

The National Women’s Hockey League (NWHL) is planning on expanding to Toronto and Montreal for the upcoming season.

The NWHL has also announced that the NHL will make a larger investment in the league, making it one of their biggest financial sponsors.

The news comes two days after the Canadian Women’s Hockey League announced that it will discontinue operations on May 1.

It’s unclear for now if the new NWHL teams will maintain the CWHL teams’ names and branding.