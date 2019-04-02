MPAA chief says Netflix addition makes organization stronger

LAS VEGAS — Motion Picture Association of America Chairman Charles Rivkin says Netflix’s addition to the group makes the entertainment industry stronger.

Rivkin’s remarks are a stark contrast to how the streaming giant is usually referenced at CinemaCon, the annual gathering of movie theatre owners and distributors, who generally see the streaming service as a threat to their business model.

The MPAA chairman and CEO kicked off CinemaCon Tuesday morning in Las Vegas with his annual state of the industry remarks.

Rivkin also touted the record 2018 box office year. The North American box office reached $11.9 billion and the global box office hit $41 billion last year.

That growth was helped by an increase in younger and more diverse audiences.

Lindsey Bahr, The Associated Press



