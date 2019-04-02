Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Michael Brown's mother making run for Ferguson City Council
by Jim Salter, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 2, 2019 12:29 am EDT
FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2015, file photo, Lesley McSpadden, the mother of Michael Brown, attends an event by Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in St. Louis. McSpadden could soon have oversight over the Ferguson, Missouri, police department connected to her son's death. On Tuesday, April 2, 2019, voters in Ferguson will select city council members in three of the St. Louis suburb's six wards. McSpadden is among three candidates running in Ward 3. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
FERGUSON, Mo. — Michael Brown’s mother could soon have oversight over the police department connected to her son’s death, if voters in Ferguson, Missouri, elect her to the City Council.
Lesley McSpadden is among three candidates running in Ferguson’s 3rd Ward on Tuesday. She faces incumbent Keith Kallstrom and Fran Griffin, who has been active on several Ferguson boards.
Brown, a black 18-year-old, was fatally shot by white Ferguson officer Darren Wilson on Aug. 9, 2014, touching off months of protests. Wilson claimed he was forced to shoot when the unarmed Brown came at him menacingly after attacking the officer during a street confrontation. A grand jury’s November 2014 decision not to indict Wilson sparked renewed unrest.
McSpadden is new at being a candidate, but has been at the edge of politics since her son’s death.