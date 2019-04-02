Man matching Nispey Hussle suspect description detained

Authorities say a man matching the description of the suspect in Nipsey Hussle’s shooting death has been detained.

Los Angeles sheriff’s spokeswoman Nicole Nishida says a man matching the description of 29-year-old Eric Holder was detained Tuesday afternoon in Bellflower, a city about 20 miles southeast of where Hussle was slain Sunday.

Nishida says Los Angeles police detectives are on their way to determine if the man in custody is Holder. Police said earlier Tuesday at a news conference that they believe Holder fatally shot Hussle over a personal dispute.

Hussle was a respected and beloved artist for a decade in hip-hop inner circles, and broke out with his Grammy-nominated major label debut last year.

Los Angeles police Chief Michel Moore says the killing of rapper Nipsey Hussle involved a personal dispute between Hussle and the suspect identified by authorities and was not gang violence.

Moore told reporters Tuesday that Holder and Hussle knew each other, but Moore did not disclose any details about the nature of the dispute or how the two men knew each other.

Hussle was shot Sunday afternoon outside his South Los Angeles clothing store.

Moore says the suspect repeatedly came up to Hussle and spoke with him, then returned with a gun and opened fire before fleeing in a car driven by an unidentified woman.