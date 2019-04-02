Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Kentucky judge rules against unvaccinated student in lawsuit
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 2, 2019 6:45 pm EDT
WALTON, Ky. — A Kentucky judge has ruled against a student who sued after he wasn’t allowed to play basketball because he wasn’t vaccinated for chickenpox.
In the lawsuit against the Northern Kentucky Health Department, 18-year-old Jerome Kunkel claimed the vaccine is against his religious beliefs.
WXIX-TV in Cincinnati reports Boone County Circuit Judge James R. Schrand on Tuesday denied Kunkel’s request to return to school activities.
A health department statement said it must protect the whole community, particularly those most susceptible.
Kunkel’s lawyer contended he faced discrimination because of his religious beliefs. His voicemail was full Tuesday, and he couldn’t be reached.
An outbreak of 32 chickenpox cases at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart and Assumption Academy prompted the 21-day ban. Kunkel has been out of school since March 15.
___
Information from: Courier Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com
The Associated Press
