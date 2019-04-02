Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
India's main opposition Congress party releases manifesto
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 2, 2019 7:03 am EDT
NEW DELHI — India’s main opposition Congress party led by Rahul Gandhi has released its election manifesto ahead of a multiphase general election that begins April 11.
The 48-year-old grandson of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi blasted the ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party for working “to divide the nation and spread hatred” in a speech Tuesday in New Delhi outlining the party manifesto.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP swept elections in 2014 promising to boost the Indian economy.
Gandhi also singled out the government’s record on jobs. The first item in the party’s 54-page manifesto describes its plan for creating new jobs.
The manifesto also promises an income subsidy program for the poorest families and for farmers.
It is unclear when the BJP will release its party manifesto.
