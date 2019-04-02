Germany reports drop in crime, 96% of homicide cases cleared

BERLIN — German government statistics show crime dropped in the country last year, including violent offences.

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said as he presented an annual crime report on Tuesday that “every crime is one too many, but objectively, this is the lowest level in decades.”

Police agencies recorded more than 5.6 million cases in 2018, 3.6 per cent fewer than in 2017. They included 185,377 violent crimes, a 1.9 per cent decrease from the year before.

Despite the overall decline, the number of drug offences recorded increased by 6.1% and 13.6 per cent more involving dissemination of illegal pornography. Seehofer internet communication made both easier.

The overall case clearance rate of 57.7% was slightly higher than in 2017, when it was 57.1 per cent. The clearance rate for solved murder and manslaughter cases was 96.1%.

The Associated Press