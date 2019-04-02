Loading articles...

Elderly woman killed in fire at Oakville assisted living facility

An elderly woman has died after a fire at an assisted living facility in Oakville.

Fire crews were called to 239 Robinson Street to reports of a fire on the second floor on the building around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

One woman was taken to a local hospital where she died of her injuries. No one else was hurt.

The blaze was reportedly contained to a single unit in the building.

The Ontario Fire Marshal, along with Halton Police, remain on the scene investigating the cause of the blaze.

