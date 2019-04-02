Dogs reportedly fall ill after food left in Memorial Park, police investigating

Several dogs falling ill and reports of dead wildlife in the area of King City Memorial Park have prompted a warning from King Township and an investigation by York police.

Staff with King Township said they have became aware of reports a woman had been seen dropping a trail of food along her walk in Memorial Park and Patton Street late last week.

The food consisted of nuts, raisins and breadcrumbs. Some of the food left behind has been sent to be tested for toxins.

They had also been receiving reports from residents about their dogs becoming sick after eating unknown food in the area. They have not yet confirmed any connection.

Staff say there have also been unconfirmed reports of dead wildlife in the neighbourhood.

King is warning pet owners to be extra vigilant when walking their dogs in Memorial Park and signs are being placed in the park advising people of the issue.

“Our most important priority is keeping animals safe,” said Chris Fasciano, Director of Parks, Recreation and Culture. “We’re advising people to keep their dogs on a leash and don’t let them walk alone outside of their view. It only takes a second for a dog to eat something on the ground.”

If you suspect your dog has eating anything poisonous, they should immediately be taken to the vet or an emergency clinic.

Symptoms could include a change in a behaviour, seizures, gastrointestinal issues like excessive thirst, drooling or vomiting, or rapid breathing/panting.

York regional police tell CityNews they are looking into the allegations and will provide an update Wednesday morning.