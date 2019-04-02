Cop who arrested, released McArthur to have disciplinary hearing in October

A Toronto police officer facing disciplinary charges related to the 2016 arrest and release of serial killer Bruce McArthur will have his case heard in October.

Sgt. Paul Gauthier has yet to appear before the police tribunal due to an undisclosed illness.

But the tribunal agreed to detail the allegations against him today, citing public interest in the case.

Gauthier is charged with insubordination and neglect of duty related to his handling of a complaint by a man who alleged McArthur tried to strangle him.

The notice of hearing alleges Gauthier failed to record a video statement from the complainant and to photograph his injuries within 72 hours, as required by the force’s policy on domestic violence investigations.

The officer’s lawyer, Lawrence Gridin, has previously said his client did nothing wrong and did not hamper the investigation into McArthur’s crimes.