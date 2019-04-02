Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Class-action lawsuit against Poland Spring gets new life
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 2, 2019 11:30 am EDT
PORTLAND, Maine — A judge has given new life to a class-action lawsuit accusing Poland Spring of selling water that’s sourced from wells, not springs.
The same federal judge in Connecticut last year dismissed the lawsuit, but he ruled last week that an amended complaint can proceed with claims in eight states: Maine, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island.
Poland Spring’s corporate parent, Connecticut-based Nestle Waters North America, reiterated Tuesday that it’s a “meritless lawsuit” and said the judge’s decision doesn’t undermine its confidence.
Nestle Waters says Poland Spring meets Food and Drug Administration’s guidelines that allow “spring water” labels if the water is drawn from the same source as a natural spring and meets certain requirements for chemical composition.