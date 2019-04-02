Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Cardi B, Travis Scott to headline Jay-Z's Made in America
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 2, 2019 11:39 am EDT
FILE - This March 3, 2018 file photo shows Travis Scott performing at the Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, March 3, 2018, in Okeechobee, Fla. Scott and Cardi B are heading to the City of Brotherly Love to headline Jay-Z's annual Made in America festival in Philadelphia over Labor Day weekend. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
NEW YORK — Cardi B and Travis Scott are heading to the City of Brotherly Love to headline Jay-Z’s annual Made in America festival.
Live Nation and Roc Nation announced Tuesday that the festival will return to Philadelphia’s Benjamin Franklin Parkway on Aug. 31-Sept. 1 for Labor Day weekend.
Other performers include Juice WRLD, James Blake, Kodak Black, Kaskade, Tierra Whack, Blueface, Anderson .Paak and The Free Nationals, Jorja Smith, Jacob Banks, KAYTRANADA, Grace Carter and Pink Sweat$.
Tickets for general public go on sale Friday. Subscribers of Jay-Z’s streaming service, Tidal, will have access to purchase tickets through a presale on Tuesday.
Earnings from the festival will benefit the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania, and a portion of proceeds will support The REFORM Alliance.